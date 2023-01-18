TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County will ensure training and preparation for first responders with the opening of its new Emergency Services Training Complex in North Greenbush, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Tuesday. The opening of the new training complex will take place on Thursday, January 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Macha Lane site.

“We owe our emergency services members a debt we can never truly repay. The new Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Complex will at least be a down payment on our gratitude and appreciation for their dedicated and often heroic service,” said McLaughlin.

“The new complex will ensure the most modern and effective training to ensure our first responders and emergency services have the skills they need to protect lives and property. This is an exciting moment for our county, and we believe this complex is one of the best in the state,” added McLaughlin.

The new county training complex replaces a former complex that closed due to heavy use in 2015. The new complex is located on the grounds of the former site on Macha Lane in North Greenbush.

Working has progressed during the past months, with construction starting in 2021 following pandemic-induced delays.

Fire, ambulance, and police departments from across the county have been invited to the event at the new training complex. Elected officials from all levels have also been invited to attend the event.

The new training complex includes live fire displays, digital fire displays, various combustible displays and exercises, and a state-of-the-art control system. The new complex also includes a smoke maze. The education building features large classroom space and instructional displays.

The new training complex cost around $6 million to construct, with support provided by the Rensselaer County Legislature for the project proposed by McLaughlin. The complex includes three buildings, including a building for fire training, a second education building with a large classroom space with kitchen and conference space, and a third building with a storage facility.