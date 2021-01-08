Rensselaer man charged with assault after stabbing two at East Capitol Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police report an investigation into a stabbing in East Capitol Park. They said the incident took place shortly after noon.
Two males, ages 36 and 40, were injured and transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The 36-year-old male has been treated and is expected to be released. The 40-year-old male is in stable condition and remains at Albany Medical Center.
State Police have charged Alexander S. Contompasis, 37, of Rensselaer with:
- Assault in the First Degree
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon
- Menacing in the Second Degree
Contompasis will be housed at Albany County Jail pending arraignment.
