Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute limits network access after cyberattack

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — End of the year exams, papers and other academic activities have been temporarily canceled at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute after a cyberattack caused the school to limit access to its network.

The reported hack took place on Friday, May 7. RPI took to twitter to inform students that the school was “investigating a trespass into our university network.” As a result, access to the network was temporarily suspended while the university worked with law enforcement to determine the extent of the hack.

The investigation into the cyberattack appears to be ongoing.

While limited access to the network was restored, the school announced on Monday that all final exams and submissions that were scheduled or due by Wednesday, May 12 were canceled. The school stated that grading policies would be modified due to the change.

This is the second cyberattack on academics in the Capital Region in recent weeks. All students grades 7 through 12 in the Guilderland Central School District went remote for a few days in April after a hack.

The Guilderland superintendent said a threat actor group encrypted certain school systems with malware throughout the district, and school officials worked with specialists, including the FBI, to investigate the incident.