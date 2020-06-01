Reopening causes continued rise in fuel prices across the US

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas across the United States has gone up another two cents since last week, but prices remain flat in New York.

The U.S. average is now $1.98, while New York’s sits at $2.18. A year ago, the state’s price was $2.94, while the national average was $2.83.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.22 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.20 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $2.10 (down two cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.20 (no change since last week)

Rome – $2.18 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.09 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.18 (no change since last week)

The average price of gas is expected to increase across the state and the nation as reopening continues.

Summer blend fuel is also contributing to the increasing prices. It’s more expensive to make than the winter type.

