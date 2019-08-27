Rep. Reed asks for federal investigation of Gov. Cuomo for misuse of federal funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Tom Reed said Tuesday in Buffalo he’s asking the U.S. Attorney General and federal prosecutors to investigate Gov. Andrew Cuomo for what he calls “misuse of federal funds” related to the stretch of Interstate 90 that runs through the Seneca Nation.

The five-mile stretch is in “deplorable condition,” Reed said.

Earlier this month, Reed called on the governor and the state to step up and fix the road.

Last week, Cuomo said the state would not send crews in to repair it because the Seneca Nation would oppose it, and added that he didn’t want to jeopardize the state’s position in a casino revenue dispute with the Seneca Nation.

Reed’s letter reads as follows: