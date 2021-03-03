Rep. Tenney comments on Cuomo accusations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This winter has been cold. February ran more than two degrees below normal with seven days that had single digit overnight lows. Cold air is known to kill bugs, but the conditions still have to be just right.

The stink bug is an invasive species in Western and Upstate New York that may have been impacted by some of these low temperatures. “Many of them will find warmer places to overwinter,” said Brian Eshaneur, who works with Cornell’s integrated pest management program, “and we know that when we see them in our houses when it start to warm up.”