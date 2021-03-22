Rep. Tom Reed apologizes after sexual misconduct allegations, won’t run for Governor, re-election

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Rep. Tom Reed is apologizing after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged on Friday from former lobbyist Nicolette Davis in The Washington Post.

Davis alleged that while in a Minneapolis bar Reed in 2017 he “briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp” and moving “his hand to her thigh.”

The Congressman also announced he will not run for Governor of New York or seek re-election in 2022. Reed, a five-term representative in Congress and the former Mayor of Corning, previously announced that he would not seek re-election in 2022 if he had run for Governor.

Reed has been a constant critic of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, highlighting the Governor’s own sexual harassment scandal and the handling of the state’s nursing home patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reed released the following statement on Sunday evening saying that during the time of the trip he was battling alcoholism:

“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them. Second, I want to share that this occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery. With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you. Third, I plan to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions. In addition to apologizing to those I have impacted, including Ms. Davis, I will be seeking to help those wrestling with addiction in any way I can. To others who may be struggling the way I have, please know that by seeking help your life will be forever changed in an extremely positive way. Though the journey is hard please know the rewards are amazing and you are worth it. As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start.”

18 News has reached out to Reed’s office for additional comment but have not heard back at this time. The U.S. House Ethics Committee did not have any comment on Friday when 18 News asked about the allegations.

On Friday 18 News also reached out to the offices of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senator Chuck Schumer for comment, but have not heard back at this time.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was asked about the allegations on Friday and said she needed to research the accusations more.

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who represents western New York in the 23rd Congressional District, speaks during a television news interview on the Republican tax reform plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Tom Reed, Republican candidate for New York’s 29th Congressional District is introduced at the Italian Civic League luncheon in Rochester, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Don Heupel)

Tom Reed, center, the Republican candidate for New York’s 29th Congressional District, exits the Corning Public Library with his daughter, Autumn, 12, and son, Will, 10, after voting in in Corning, N.Y., Tuesday, November 2, 2010. At left, Reed’s best friend, Brad Pfister, and his mother-in-law, Norma Gumhalter, are seen. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

FILE–In this June 4, 2013 file photo, Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., questions organizations that say they were unfairly targeted by the Internal Revenue Service while seeking tax-exempt status testify at the House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. An empty seat and swing districts loom large as Republicans and Democrats look to pick up House seats in New York this year. Martha Robertson, a county legislator, is challenging Reed. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) meets with Democratic and Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer (L) (D-NJ) and Rep. Tom Reed (R) (R-NY), in the Cabinet Room of the White House September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump has met with bipartisan groups of Congress over the past two days as his administration prepares to bring tax reform legislation before Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) (at lectern) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) (2nd R), co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, hold a news conference with fellow members of Congress to highlight the need for bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief legislation outside the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the holiday season approaching and the legislative session coming to a close, federal government funding for critical coronavirus relief programs is set to expire as the U.S. faces daily records for infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) (3rd L) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) (R), co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus hold a news conference with fellow members of Congress to highlight the need for bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief legislation outside the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the holiday season approaching and the legislative session coming to a close, federal government funding for critical coronavirus relief programs is set to expire as the U.S. faces daily records for infections, hospitalizations and deaths. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) meets with Democratic and Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer (L) (D-NJ) and Rep. Tom Reed (R) (R-NY), in the Cabinet Room of the White House September 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump has met with bipartisan groups of Congress over the past two days as his administration prepares to bring tax reform legislation before Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)





Rep. Tom Reed and other state officials are emphasizing the work that has been done and needs to be done in preparation for the region to reopen and remain open.









In 2020 Reed was elected to his fourth term in Congress representing the 23rd Congressional District, receiving 181,060 (57.7 percent) over Democrat Tracy Mitrano in a rematch of their 2018 race.

While in Congress Reed has served on the Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2010 Reed served as the Mayor of Corning and is a graduate of Horseheads High School and Alfred University.