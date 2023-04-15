GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another busy warm season is on the way for downtown Glens Falls, which means many more events coming to city park. Starting Friday, the city is getting work done on the park bandstand to ensure it can hold the weight of that much fun.

The city announced on Friday that repairs and upgrades had begun at the bandstand, located near Crandall Public Library and the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. The work is expected to be complete by the time of Glens Falls Wing Fest, set for Saturday, April 29. The Glens Falls Business Improvement District has supported the work.

Wing Fest is one of many events coming to city park this summer. Glens Falls Pet Fest returns to City Park on Saturday, May 20. The park is also typically home to parts of the Take A Bite food festival, as well as events held by Crandall Public Library such as outdoor book sales in the summer.