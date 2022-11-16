ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday. Brandon McKinley previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Driving While Intoxicated in Albany County Court.

Officials said McKinley was driving while intoxicated in the city of Watervliet in the months of May, June and July while his license was suspended or revoked and without an ignition interlock device.

In addition to his prison term, the 42 year old is required to attend a Victim Impact Panel, will have his license revoked, and must pay a $2,000 fine.