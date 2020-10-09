Report: Bills-Titans game moved to Tuesday due to Tennessee COVID-19 outbreak

by: Heather Prusak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will not play the Titans this Sunday as scheduled but rather the game is being moved to Tuesday according to ESPN.

This comes after two more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 23 between players and team personnel members since the outbreak started.

Now the Bills-Chiefs game originally scheduled for Thursday night football in Orchard Park will be moved to the following Sunday, October 18th also according to ESPN.

