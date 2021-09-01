REPORT: Early childhood vaccination rates increasing, disparities remain

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Health Foundation has released a report on early childhood vaccination rates in New York State. It shows that vaccination rates in children have been increasing by age two. However, there are still disparities by race, ethnicity, and location.

The report shows data from 2018 to 2020. In 2018, 59.4% of children in the study completed the early childhood vaccine series. In 2020, this number increased to 64.5%.

(New York State Health Foundation)

Vaccination rate disparities continue to persist. A higher percentage of white children have gone through the vaccination series than Asian, Hispanic or Latino, or Black or African American children. This remained the same from 2018 to 2020. Asian children had the highest increase in vaccination rate.

(New York State Health Foundation)

In the Capital Region, Warren County had the highest vaccination rate at 81.3%. Montgomery County had the lowest rate at 58.5%.

(New York State Health Foundation)

The report says the improvement in early childhood vaccination rates could have been

influenced by school-based factors, such as the elimination of non-medical exemptions to vaccine

requirements and increased enrollment in pre-K programs.