Report finds New York metro region lost 1.3 million jobs in a year

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says New York-area employment dropped 13.6% between July 2019 and July 2020, with the hospitality industry taking a particularly large hit.
The leisure and hospitality industries in the region lost 439,800 jobs over the year. Trade, transportation, and utilities industries lost 200,000 jobs between them.
The bureau reported Wednesday that the statistical area that includes New York City and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania lost 1.3 million jobs over the year.
The 13.6% drop in employment in a region where much of the economy shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus was much larger than the 7.7% drop in jobs nationally during the same period.
Nationally, July jobless rates were up over the year in all 389 metro areas. Payroll jobs were down in 272 metro areas.
