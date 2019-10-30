Report: Former medical examiner says Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy showed signs of homicide

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge is expected to discuss plans for the unsealing of more court records in a civil case involving sexual abuse claims against the financier Epstein. The hearing in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, was ordered after a federal appeals court in New York ordered U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release the records after considering the privacy interests of third-parties. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10/AP) – Former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden revealed in an exclusive Fox & Friend’s interview that Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy revealed signs of a homicide rather than a suicide.

In August, Epstein, 66, was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell.

Baden told Fox News that Epstein had two fractures on his left and right sides of his larynx and one fracture above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur more commonly in homicidal hangings,” Baden said.

Epstein was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges before his death.