REPORT: New Yorkers consume the least amount of gasoline in the US

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report released by Commodity.com shows that New Yorkers consume the least amount of gasoline in the United States. On average, each driver in New York spends $740 on gas per year. The national average is $1,130 per year.

On average, in New York:

Each driver spends $740 on gas annually

Each driver consumes 293 gallons of gas annually

In total, drivers consume 5,707,665,210 gallons per year

In total, drivers spend $14,397,000,000 annually

Average price per gallon of gasoline (compared to average) is -3.0%

Each driver travels 6,412 miles per year

The national average:

Each driver spends $1,130 on gas annually

Each driver consumes 435 gallons of gas annually

In total, drivers consume 142,699,387,684 gallons per year

In total, drivers spend $370,930,000,000 annually

Each driver travels 9,900 miles per year

With gas prices on the rise across the United States, the report shows a correlation between the costs of gas in a state and the amount of miles driven.

(Commodity.com)

The states that consume the most gas per person are:

Mississippi North Dakota Alabama Wyoming Delaware South Carolina New Hampshire South Dakota Missouri Arkansas

The study used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s State Profiles and Energy Estimates and the U.S. Department of Transportation federal Highway Administration’s Highway Statistics Series.

To see where other states rank or to view the full report, you can visit the Commodity.com website.