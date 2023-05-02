ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say comedy is subjective, but according to a new report, it turns out New York seems to have it figured out. According to Shiny Smile Veneers, New York ranks as the second funniest state in the nation, with a total score of 93 out of 100, only trailing Massachusetts as the funniest.

Shiny Smile found the top 10 states who are most likely to get a laugh as follows.

Massachusetts (95/100) New York (93/100) Illinois (83/100) Alaska (76/100) Ohio (76/100) Indiana (74/100) Rhode Island (73/100) Vermont (73/100) California (72/100) New Jersey (71/100)

As for the least funny states, Shiny Smile found the following shouldn’t quit their day job.

North Dakota (5/100) Wyoming (7/100) Arkansas (22/100) Alabama (22/100) New Hampshire (23/100) Maine (23/100) Mississippi (24/100) Idaho (28/100) Delaware (28/100) Florida (32/100)

Other report findings

Shiny Smile also found that Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are known to crack a few jokes, as they rank as America’s funniest cities. And to New York’s credit, the top two nationally searched comedy specials are Eddie Murphy’s “Raw” and “Delirious.”

Methodology

To come up with the results for their report, Shiny Smile used the following five factors for scoring the funniest cities and states.

Residents per comedy special host city/filmed (only for the city; out of 20 points)

Residents per top comedian (only for the state; out of 20 points)

Residents per comedy festival (out of 30 points)

Residents per comedy club (out of 40 points)

Search volume per city/state (out of 10 points)

Shiny Smile also referenced IMDB to find where comedy specials are filmed and used Vulture to understand the top comedy films across the country. They also used Badslava to find out how many comedy clubs are in each state.

Shiny Smile also analyzed Google Keyword Planner to compile a list of comedy specials and to determine which cities or states were searched the most for comedy specials.