Reports: 5 Bills players, including Cole Beasley, sent home for being unvaccinated close contacts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five Bills starters were sent home Tuesday and will be away from the team for five days because they were determined to be close contacts to a team staffer who tested positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports.

The list includes receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and linebackers Matt Milano and linebacker A.J. Klein. The New York Daily News, which first reported the story, and ESPN said all of the players tested negative Tuesday.

Bills DC Leslie Frazier confirms Star Lotulelei, Matt Milano and A.J. Klein are out for today's practice but says more info will be coming from the organization later. https://t.co/AgEKjUhvhc — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) August 24, 2021

Following guidance from the CDC, the NFL rules state unvaccinated players are required to quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tests positive. Vaccinated players are not.

Beasley has been widely criticized for his refusal to get vaccinated, which was often accompanied by misinformation. ProFootballTalk called him “the unofficial leader of the NFL’s anti-vaxx movement” earlier this summer. Lotulelei opted out of last season due to the dangers of Covid-19 but appears to be unvaccinated.

Beasley read a prepared statement at the beginning of training camp to address his position on vaccination but would not take questions. He claimed the league was withholding information from players.

The five-day quarantine period ensures the players will miss the final preseason game Saturday against the Packers. The Bills withheld numerous starters in the first two preseason games, but starters could have seen more action in the finale.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said at the start of camp that about 80 percent of players had received at least the first dose of the vaccine. That percentage is likely to decrease after final cuts are made.