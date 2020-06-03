Reports: SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson to resign

(WSYR-TV) — The Albany Times Union has reported that SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson is preparing to resign.
The newspaper cited two state officials with knowledge of the situation.
Those officials said Johnson intends to become President of Ohio State University.
The paper said it obtained an unsigned resignation letter addressed to SUNY’s chair. The letter says Johnson has agreed to become president starting September 1.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gov. Cuomo reports lowest coronavirus deaths since start of outbreak
- Free food boxes available for Lewis County residents on June 6
- Thruway cash tolling to resume Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 3, 2020
- Train derails near Letchworth State Park, crew OK