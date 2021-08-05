Republicans look to capitalize on Cuomo scandal ahead of governor election

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers anticipate Governor Andrew Cuomo’s time as governor will come to an end if a vote to impeach him happens.

“I don’t see a positive outcome for the governor under the current circumstances,” said New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs.

Jacobs confirmed more than enough lawmakers say they will vote to impeach Cuomo. If Cuomo leaves office, there are no democratic candidates for governor.

“I don’t think that the current situation that we’re in with Governor Cuomo is going to be something that Republicans will be able to take advantage of,” Jacobs said.

Several names have been floated for governor including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and the attorney general into the governor’s sexual misconduct investigation Letitia James.

“The governor’s accusation that it’s political because she might want to succeed him, she, number one, is attorney general because she got support for the governor,” said Assemblyman Phil Steck.

While New York is a solid blue state, this wouldn’t be the first time for a republican governor.

“When the opposite party is mired in any scandal, it would seem like an opportunity to the minority party, to the Republican Party” said Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.

The alleged transgressions of the governor is something New York Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy is looking to capitalize on.

“This will be the best ticket that we’ve had as a Republican Party since 1994. That is our goal. That is what we’re working day and night to accomplish,” Langworthy said. “We will make sure to remind every man, woman and child in the state that this is the party of Andrew Cuomo.”

More information is said to be learned about the governor’s impeachment next week. The Assembly Judiciary Committee meets on Monday.