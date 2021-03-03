‘Resign Now!’ billboard directed at Cuomo goes up on I-787

WWTI - InformNNY.com
by: Johan Sheridan
ALBANY, NY – MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pointed billboard went up near the State Capitol on Tuesday. Featuring “RESIGN NOW!” in bold red letters, the billboard is located alongside Interstate 787.