WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of late Wednesday afternoon, National Grid reported roughly 5,500 residents in Warren County who were still without power following Monday night’s snowstorm. Warren County is continuing to provide services to help those still waiting for the lights to come back on.

Free bottled water and dry ice will be available at Chestertown Fire Station in the town of Chester from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Dry ice was also supplied on Wednesday. The station, located at 5885 State Route 8, will also be open and operating as a warming station during those hours.

Outages were reported across an area including Chestertown, Johnsburg, Stony Creek and Thurman. The majority of homes without power were expected to be restored by around noon on Thursday.

In the meantime, tree removal and utility crews continue to operate around northern Warren County. Visibility may be limited on some roads where work is ongoing.

Monday night’s weather dumped as much as a foot of snow on some parts of the Adirondacks, with Wednesday’s weather staying on the colder side. That’s set to change, with a high of 59 anticipated for Thursday, and into the 60s on Friday.

On Tuesday, Warren County representative Don Lehman said that as much as a third of the county had lost power at some point during the recent weather. At the height of Tuesday morning’s outages, around 17,000 National Grid customers were affected. There are roughly 44,000 individual National Grid customers in Warren County, between individual homes and businesses.