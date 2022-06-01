WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market kicks off this Friday, June 3. It starts off red and leafy, just in time for summer, with the 12th annual Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburg riverfront park.

Rhubarb day is from 3-6 p.m. at the Warrensburg riverfront, at 173 River St. in downtown Warrensburg. The festival includes new and returning vendors, live music, childrens’ crafts and arm painting, and coffee. The farmers’ market typically holds several weeks specific to a certain food product every summer, such as the Rhubarb Festival and the upcoming Blueberry Festival.

The rhubarb theme runs through it all. Vendors will be selling and showing off recipe samples, freshly-pulled rhubarb stalks and plants, rhubarb bread and preserves, and first-time inclusion Sulla Terra Bistro and Bakery, selling rhubarb pies. Warren County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Ruth Fruda will be onsite to answer horticultural questions and hand out information.

The list of businesses set to attend the Rhubarb Festival includes:

Adirondack Gold Maple Farm

Adirondack Harvest

Calico Corner

Cover Your Sass Botique

Dawn’s Delights

Glens Falls Distillery

Hilton Family Farmstand

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

North Country Microgreens

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

Rachael’s Bread

Seeds of Wisdom by Sheila

Sulla Terra Bistro & Bakery

Trillium Farm

More to be announced

The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is just one of many getting going following Memorial Day Weekend. See a full list of area farmers’ markets, and their schedules heading into the summer, as accumulated by Adirondack Harvest. Many markets are held weekly.