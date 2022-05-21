ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Academies will cut the ribbon and unveil its new Class of 1970 Pavilion on Saturday. Members of the Class of 1970 made the pledge to raise more than $220,000 to fund the design and construction of the pavilion to honor the class’ legacy.

The pavilion is located on the north side of the main Albany Academy building and will provide outdoor classroom space, as well as, a venue for annual events such as reunion and commencement.

Officials said the space will also be a place for summer campers to engage in camp activities outdoors. Several members of the Class of 1970 were present during the ribbon-cutting.