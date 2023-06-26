NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former New York Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch has died, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a statement on Monday. He was 89.

His wife, Kathleen Doyle, told The New York Times he died in a hospital on Sunday. His cause of death was not immediately clear.

Ravitch, a politician and businessman, served as lieutenant governor from 2009 to 2010 under Gov. David Paterson. He was also credited with turning around the MTA in late 1970s.

“Dick Ravitch was a titan of New York’s civic world who left an indelible mark on our state, and he will be greatly missed. From steering the MTA through a critical time to serving as lieutenant governor, he was a steady, savvy, and brilliant leader and a public servant in the truest sense of the term. As governor, I greatly appreciated Dick’s wisdom and thoughtful advice, and I know all New Yorkers have benefited from his contributions. I join his wife Kathy, his loved ones, friends, and all New Yorkers who knew him in mourning his passing and remembering his tremendous achievements.” Gov. Kathy Hochul

