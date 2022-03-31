The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of New York, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 129 billionaires in New York.

#20. Stanley Druckenmiller

– Net worth: $6.8 billion (#378 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#19. Ralph Lauren

– Net worth: $7.2 billion (#354 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: apparel

#18. Jonathan Gray

– Net worth: $7.3 billion (#350 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: investments

#17. David Shaw

– Net worth: $7.5 billion (#332 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#16. Henry Kravis

– Net worth: $8.2 billion (#289 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: private equity

#15. Stephen Ross

– Net worth: $8.2 billion (#288 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: real estate

#14. Valerie Mars

– Net worth: $8.4 billion (#269 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

#13. George Soros

– Net worth: $8.6 billion (#261 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Katonah, New York

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#12. Leon Black

– Net worth: $10.0 billion (#208 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: private equity

#11. Chase Coleman III

– Net worth: $10.3 billion (#199 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: investments

#10. Israel Englander

– Net worth: $11.5 billion (#182 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#9. Donald Newhouse

– Net worth: $14.7 billion (#130 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: media

#8. Rupert Murdoch & family

– Net worth: $21.5 billion (#80 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: newspapers, TV network

#7. Leonard Lauder

– Net worth: $24.2 billion (#66 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: Estee Lauder

#6. Jim Simons

– Net worth: $28.6 billion (#50 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: East Setauket, New York

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#5. Alain Wertheimer

– Net worth: $33.2 billion (#41 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: Chanel

#4. Gerard Wertheimer

– Net worth: $33.2 billion (#41 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: Chanel

#3. Stephen Schwarzman

– Net worth: $37.4 billion (#35 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: investments

#2. Julia Koch & family

– Net worth: $62.9 billion (#20 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: Koch Industries

#1. Michael Bloomberg

– Net worth: $82.0 billion (#13 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: New York, New York

– Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP