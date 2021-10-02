Right place, right time: Local medical students rescue injured hiker

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of local medical college students developed a special bond after finding themselves in the right place at the right time. The students helped an injured hiker, using what they learned in school.

Last Saturday, Tom Flynn made his way to the top of the Algonquin Peak in the Adirondacks.

“It was beautiful, very nice, and the views were awesome,” said Flynn.

He started to make his way down the mountain when a dark cloud came over the afternoon. He slipped and fell down an embankment.

“I was hoping it was just a stinger and it would go away, but as I lay there, I knew it was something more serious,” he recalled.

Not far behind Tom, was a group of fourth-year Albany Medical College students. They quickly sprung into action.

“We saw a couple of people standing around a guy who was laying in the mud at the bottom of a rock,” said Alec Kurtz, Albany Medical Center Class President of 2022.

“I grabbed my phone when I saw the guy was down. It looked serious, and he was screaming in pain,” said Ken Grant, student at Albany Med.

“We tried to get him out of that puddle of mud without destabilizing his pelvis or leg,” said John Scones, student at Albany Med.

“Basically, I broke my right hip,” said Flynn.

For a grueling three hours, Flynn laid on the ground in excruciating pain. As he waited for help, the students knew they needed to keep him conscious. The students stayed with Flynn the entire time and had one thing that kept him going.

“We were all Buffalo Bill fans, and it kept my mind off the current situation,” said Flynn.

“The conversation did turn that way, and it lightened the mood up for sure,” said Scones.

“It’s amazing that there’s people out there who are willing to take time and help somebody who was in need,” said Flynn.

Finally, the NYS Police Aviation descended upon the group and lifted Tom off the mountain. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he had to undergo surgery to repair his hip.

On the mend now, the four men have developed a special bond, and they are all looking forward to tackling the Adirondack High Peaks once again.

“Tom was a great guy, and he was fantastic to talk to. I’m sure he will be back at it. He’s a healthy, fit guy,” said Kurtz.