‘Riverdale’ says goodbye to the late Luke Perry in the best way

Wednesday night’s “Riverdale” episode was a “time to lean on each other,” a post on the show’s Instagram feed said.

It was not only the premiere of the series’ fourth season, but also a tribute episode to the late, great Luke Perry, who died earlier this year after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52.

In the heartfelt episode, Archie gets a call that changes his entire world — his father died after saving a woman on the side of the road. In classic Fred Andrews, Perry’s character, fashion, he took the hit from a speeding truck, saving the woman in the process.

That woman was none other than Shannen Doherty, Perry’s “90210” co-star and dear friend.

On Instagram, Doherty wrote, “Tribute to Luke @thecwriverdale tonight. Miss him.”

The image she shared showed her with the cast, grieving the loss.

In the episode, Archie picks up his father from a town nearby and July 4 festivities turned into a parade for Fred and Luke, to honor the actor and character.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to add details of the special episode.

“With an episode that honors our friend Luke. It’s an episode that’s bursting with sadness, but even more so with love,” he wrote. “I’m humbled by the outstanding work everyone did on it. I hope you like it, Luke. We miss you every day.”

Tonight Season 4 of #Riverdale premieres. With an episode that honors our friend Luke. It’s an episode that’s bursting with sadness, but even more so with love. I’m humbled by the outstanding work everyone did on it. I hope you like it, Luke. We miss you every day. 👨🏻‍💻❤️🏠👨‍👦⭐️💎 pic.twitter.com/iqXJaqB8uf — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 9, 2019

Fans and cast members alike have been sharing snippets from the episode and what the loss means to them.

a tribute for Luke Perry and Fred Andrews, forever in our hearts ♥️ #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/q45AN7LejC — 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒆 (@spyshart) October 10, 2019

this scene is so beautiful. we love you Luke Perry! #riverdale pic.twitter.com/WdzaBA7ufd — victoriä (@ilovefpalice) October 10, 2019

“I’m really speechless I didn’t stop crying though the whole episode,” one fan wrote. “You felt the love that the crew and cast had for Luke in this episode. it was beautiful well done and hit me right in the heart! Beautiful tribute! Rest easy, and fly Luke Perry! Always in our hearts.”

I’m really speechless I didn’t stop crying though the whole episode. you felt the love that the crew and cast had for Luke in this episode. it was beautiful well done and hit me right in the heart! Beautiful tribute! Rest easy, and fly Luke Perry! Always in our hearts #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/PI4w3dE3OY — Lindsay 🦄 ~ 8 DAYS (@lindsaymck101) October 10, 2019

Co-star Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones in the series, added, “We miss you and keep you in our hearts every single day. Thank you for all you gave the world, tonight is for you.”