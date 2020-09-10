Rivers Casino in Schenectady reopens

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since March 16, Rivers Casino opened its doors on Wednesday, but it looks a little different than it did before. The casino is anticipating many visitors on Thursday because football sports betting is set to begin.

Several new safety protocols are now in place. There are now plexiglass dividers between each machine, and sanitation stations set up around the casino.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort on air-filtration, so we have the MERV-13, a very young HVAC system,” explained Justin Moore, Vice President of Rivers Casino. “We also have an air filtration system that ionizes the air that kills germs and viruses in the air and on surfaces.”

Food and drinks are no longer being served on the gaming floor, only at the casino restaurants.

If you plan to visit, give yourself extra time to get into the building. When you arrive, keep in mind that you have to get your temperature and photo taken before being allowed to gamble.

“We can have about a thousand people at a time to come in, because that number includes our employees. So that’s a big change,” explained Moore. “Also, another big change we made in order to take advantage of square footage: We took our poker room and took the poker tables out, and created a lounge with seniors in mind. So that guests have plenty of room, spaced out slots and tables to play in a very safe environment.”

