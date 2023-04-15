GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County announced a planned road closure in the town of Greenwich, set to begin on or around Monday, April 17. A section of Christie Road will be closed until mid-July, in accordance with a project by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The affected section of Christie Road passes over Whittaker Brook, running between State Route 29 and Mahaffy Road. Between April and July, work will be done to replace the aging bridge over Whittaker Brook.

Detour routes were not announced on Friday, but will be posted by signage in the area of the closure. Christie Road leads north, staying south of Cossayuna. Mahaffy Road continues south, becoming Ryan Road and connecting with a lower point of Route 29 towards the village of Greenwich.