Road closures, traffic pattern changes for Bills vs. Packers game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has provided the road closures and things you need to know about this Saturday’s traffic, in relation to the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the game
- Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a
- Lot 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- After the game, Rte. 20a will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound