Rochester City Council holds public forum on police reform

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Council held the first of two public forums on the police reform plan required by Governor Cuomo Wednesday night.

The goal is to adopt a policing reform plan that will quote “maintain public safety while building mutual trust and respect between police and the communities they serve.”

The city drafted a plan last month. Now it’s going through city council for approval. Community members joined the council via zoom to bring up their concerns.

“We are in an emergency situation,” said Wendy Velez. “We need mental health trained persons and crisis and prevention professionals right now “

The next public forum is scheduled for for Thursday night at 5:30. It will be streamed live on Youtube.