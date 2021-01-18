Rochester group donates blankets for first responders encountering people in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blankets donated by the Rochester community were distributed to local police departments over this past weekend.

The goal is to make sure first responders have blankets on hand to comfort people in an emergency.

The effort was organized by the group “Unity and Healing Through Hope.” The organizer of the event says it is always important to be prepared for any type of situation.

“There was an accident on 390 and it involved a lady that was pregnant and the only think he (the police officer) could think of was getting a blanket for her but they had no blankets,” Founder Clay Harris said.

“I had called him the next day, I didn’t even know that and it was chilling and amazing conversation that we knew it was Godsent and God meant for us to do this endeavor.”

Almost 1,500 blankets were collected and will be distributed to churches and homeless shelters as well.