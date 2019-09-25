Rochester tattoo artist Laura Marie wins $100K on ‘Ink Master’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based tattoo artist Laura Marie is officially an Ink Master.
Marie won $100,000 as the winner of the competitive tattoo reality TV show.
From the bottom of my heart, to my friends, my family and each and everyone of you for showing me such overwhelming support, saying thank you will never be enough. And thank you @inkmaster for giving me this amazing opportunity, and thank you to @dani.ryan.art for pushing me to be a better artist and a better human being. I have no words.
Laura, a co-owner of Atomic ROC Tatoo based out of the Hungerford building was declared the winner over other finalists Dani Ryan and Creepy Jason in Tuesday night’s finale.
Ink Master, filmed and produced out of Miami, just finished its 12th season and is set to return for a 13th season in January.