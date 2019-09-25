Rochester tattoo artist Laura Marie wins $100K on ‘Ink Master’

(Laura Marie Instagram Photo/@tatoosbylauramarie)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based tattoo artist Laura Marie is officially an Ink Master.

Marie won $100,000 as the winner of the competitive tattoo reality TV show.

Laura, a co-owner of Atomic ROC Tatoo based out of the Hungerford building was declared the winner over other finalists Dani Ryan and Creepy Jason in Tuesday night’s finale.

Ink Master, filmed and produced out of Miami, just finished its 12th season and is set to return for a 13th season in January.

