SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rochester’s very own, Danielle Ponder, is being welcomed at the 2023 Great New York State Fair.

The R&B singer and songwriter has been growing nationally, but will be making a stop in Central New York, at the Chevy Court Stage at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30!

Take it back locally, Ponder used to work in the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, first, as a public defender, then as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer – for nearly a decade, while performing regularly throughout Rochester’s music scene. While working as a public defender, Danielle also toured Europe, opening for George Clinton, according to the press office with the NYS Fair.

In 2018, Ponder began working on her music fulltime.

She has a debut album called “Some of Us Are Brave”, which was released in September of 2022.

Her music has gotten her recognition by NPR, calling it “anthemic while compassionate; soulful, while bold and strong.”

“When I heard Danielle Ponder’s soulful, powerful voice on the radio, I was blown away. Then, when I learned she was from Rochester and became familiar with her story and how she’s made a career out of helping people, I was even more inspired,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Danielle’s message is unifying, uplifting and empowering. Her performance will be a strong start to a day of celebrating women, and we hope concertgoers feel just as inspired as we do.”

Ponder’s concert will be free with fair admission.