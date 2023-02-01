SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Connecticut-based rock band Goose is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The band is set to perform on July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Goose is currently set to embark on their sold-out Spring Tour 2023, which begins in March. The band is best known for the songs “Arcadia,” “So Ready,” and “Hungersite.”

Since tickets are in high demand, a seated ticket request lottery started Tuesday and runs through Wednesday at 5 p.m. You can enter the lottery on the Goose website. Lottery winners will be notified by email before the venue presales start on Thursday.

The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.