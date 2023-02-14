ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Styx, a rock band that rose to prominence in the 1970s, is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany. The concert is set for May 9 at 8 p.m.

Styx became the first group to have four triple-platinum albums in a row: The Grand Illusion in 1977, Pieces of Eight in 1978, Cornerstone in 1979, and Paradise Theater in 1981. The band is best known for the songs “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” and “Mr. Roboto.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.