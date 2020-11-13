Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree heading to NYC from Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR/WUTR) — From CNY to NYC, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree came down on Thursday morning.

The donation comes from Al Dick of Oneonta. The tree is 75-feet tall, 45-feet in diameter, and weighs 11 tons.

The Norway Spruce is making its way to New York City on a huge 115-foot long trailer. It will then settle into its new home in Manhattan. It is expected to be raised at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 14.