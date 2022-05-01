ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five-time MLB all-star and longtime Colorado Rockies player Todd Helton joined the Isotopes this week as a special assistant. In only his third game with the team, he was ejected.

On Thursday, the ‘Topes hosted the Sacramento River Cats for an 11 a.m. matinee and the third of a six-game series. Up 2-0 in the first inning, former Lobo DJ Peterson was up to bat for the Isotopes when he was called for a pace of play violation. It was the third strike of the at-bat and the final out of the inning.

Well, someone in the home dugout was very displeased with the call. A shouting match ensued between the umpire and the bench, and an ejection was made.

Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer then walked on the field to get some clarification from the ump as to what happened and who was being tossed from the game. When it was revealed who was ejected, Schaeffer was visually surprised and began to laugh.

Former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle also came to Albuquerque as a special assistant this week. Hurdle and Helton spoke to the media upon arrival and were asked about pace of play. At the time, it didn’t seem like they were too concerned about it.

“Todd is not in charge of keeping up to date on all the changes in the minor leagues,” Hurdle said. “We’ve got stuff were going to catch up on, and in his defense, that’s not why he was brought in. He’s got wisdom and things he can share that’s bigger than… the pace of play.”

Despite Helton’s ejection, the ‘Topes still had quite the day at the plate. Albuquerque went on to hit a total of six home runs for the day en route to a 13-2 win.