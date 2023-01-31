QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South High Marathon Dance is set to return to South Glens Falls Central School District and raise money for charity. Every year that the dance is held, community groups step up to support it, generating the money to keep it going – so that students can generate the money to keep people alive while fighting debilitating illnesses.

Near Six Flags Great Escape and Martha’s Dandee Creme, The Fun Spot is getting in on the support. The roller skating rink, laser tag and other attractions will all be open in direct support of the dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Fun Spot will run unlimited roller skating with rentals, laser tag, its ninja challenge and “Kids Spot” space for $25 per person. 50% of all proceeds will go directly to support South High Marathon Dance efforts. The Fun Spot is located at 1035 Route 9 in Queensbury.

The Fun Spot is hardly the only place giving dancers a boost. In South Glens Falls, the Moreau Community Center is seeking quilt and afghan blanket donations to award to students who participate in the dance.

The South High Marathon Dance is returning home to the high school gymnasium this year, for the first time since just before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 dance is set for March 3-4, and is expected to raise money for a list of beneficiaries that regularly includes a combined two dozen or more individuals and organizations. The dance is also collecting donations and services, and can be reached at donations@shmd.org for more information.