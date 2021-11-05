Man arrested after police say he led them on a 120-mile chase starting in Jefferson County

(WSYR-TV) — A Rome man has been arrested after police say he led them on a 120-mile, multi-county chase through Northern New York.

Edward R. Tucker, 54, pulled over just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the Town of Alexandria but suddenly drove off during the traffic stop, New York State police say.

Tucker then led the police from Jefferson County, where police say they had to stop pursuing the chase. According to a release sent by NYS Police, that is where Ogdensburg Police picked up the chase. They say Tucker ignored an attempted traffic stop and drove through the city into Franklin County on State Route 37.

Now in the Town of Bombay on State Route 95, Trooper say they deployed a tire-deflation device to stop Tucker’s vehicle. NYS Police allege Tucker intentionally drove into a St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police car and drove off the road. They also say he drove into two more State Police cars as they approached.

As the car stopped, Tucker was arrested with the assistance of the canine division, according to police. He was then taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center for an arm injury.

Tucker was charged by Troop B with:

2 counts of reckless endangerment 1 st degree, a class D felony

3 counts of criminal mischief 2nd degree, a class D felony

1 count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree, a class D felony

Driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Refusal to take a breath test, a violation

3 counts of reckless endangerment 2 nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

7 counts of unlawfully fleeing and officer in a motor vehicle 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

1 count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Tucker was arraigned and released, and transported to Troop D, where police say he was wanted on an arrest warrant for a domestic incident that occurred on November 1, 2021, in the Town of Lee.

Police say Tucker faces these additional charges for that case:

Menacing 2 nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief 3rd degree, a class E felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, a class D felony

Tucker was arraigned in town of Lee court and held at the Oneida County Jail. As a result of the chase, NYS Police say one trooper suffered a minor arm injury.