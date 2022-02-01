ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome couple was arrested on Tuesday, January 25, after their 3-year-old ate THC candy, Rome Police say.

Rome Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Bloomfield Street for a medical assist, according to their Facebook post. The child was taken to Rome Health and then transferred to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital for medical attention. Police report that the child has now been released.

The parents, 27-year-old Malik Woodruff and 20-year-old Mercedes Colangelo, were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child and released with appearance tickets.