ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is looking for two suspects after a man was assaulted with a machete during an incident in Rome on August 15.

Around 3:54 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street after reports of a male assault victim with a severe leg wound.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that two unidentified men allegedly assaulted the victim, one of them using a machete to cut the man on his leg. Both suspects then ran from the scene in a red pick-up truck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident or know the identity of the suspects, please contact the Rome Police Detective Division TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.