ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road with his hand in his pocket making the gesture that he had a handgun and demanded money from the register. He then exited the store and entered a black Ram pickup truck without any license plates and drove away.

The man is described as a male and between 5 to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black rain jacket with a red and white motorcycle helmet.

If anyone knows who the individual is or has any information regarding the incident, please contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.