12 year old believed to still be in Rome area

ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Rome Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy. Nevaeh Thomas is a 12-year-old black male, 5’ 7” tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a hooded sweatshirt with an orange knit cap.

Nevaeh Thomas is believed to be staying with friends in the Rome area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nevaeh, call the Rome Police at 315-339-7780.