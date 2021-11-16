Rome Police Officer dodges truck in during robbery

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that an officer was almost struck during a robbery that took place last week.

A little after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, the RPD received a call about larceny that was taking place on 271 East Dominick Street in Rome. When Patrol Units arrived on the scene, they observed a man who would be identified as 54-year-old Edward T. Tucker of Rome, attempting to flee the parking lot of the scene in a red Chevy pick-up truck.

In an attempt to stop his escape, an officer blocked the entrance of the parking lot with their patrol car. But Tucker “backed his truck up and began to drive forward towards the officer causing him to have to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.” Tucker then drove over a curb, exiting the parking lot and fleeing the area.

Fortunately, around 8:00 p.m. Tucker was found by police and arrested for the following:

One count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Authorities say that Tucker had several other charges pending from unrelated cases and that more charges related to this incident are possible as well. He has been processed and transported to Oneida County CAP Court for arraignment. Bail is set at $18,002.00 cash bail or $36,000.00 bond.