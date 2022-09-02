LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ronald McDonald House Charities is ending the summer with a bang, and a celebration of its mission. The organization will hold hands and hearts on a special cruise to celebrate the work it does around the Lake George and North Country region.

The “Holding Hands, Holding Hearts” dinner cruise is set for Friday, Sept. 23 on the Lac du Saint Sacrement at the Lake George Steamboat Company. The cruise, leaving at 6 p.m., is open to the public for $100 per ticket. All ticket sales benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

The cruise dinner and live music by Summer of Doug, as well as stories from families who have benefitted from programs and services provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities. Tickets are on sale now.