THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A stretch of New York State Route 418 that connects Thurman and Warrensburg was reopened on Monday. The stretch of road, which includes a bridge over the Hudson River, was closed for a week following flooding from the river the previous Sunday.

The State Department of Transportation announced the road reopened on Monday, as water levels along the Hudson recede. A new closure is possible if conditions warrant it.

The flood was caused by ice floe buildup along the river during some warm days in February. In a conversation with NEWS10 last week, Don Lehman with Warren County described the situation as a channel of water flow changing on its way through the area.

The DOT reminds drivers to move over a lane when possible when driving by roadside vehicles in work zones. Vehicles with red, blue, amber, white or green lights, and all vehicles in construction zones, should be especially minded.

DOT Assistant Regional Director Steve Allocco said last week that crews were monitoring the bridge and route during last Friday’s snowstorm. Both when the road first flooded and during a warm period later in the week, a section of River Road in Thurman was also closed due to several feet of ice along the road.