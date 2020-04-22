Royal Bakes: Make Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday chocolate cupcake recipe

(NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II marked her 94th birthday.

While Britain marked the day in silence, as the nation is lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells, the royal family took to social media to thank the country for her birthday wishes.

Although the Queen’s celebrations were quiet, it did include something sweet.

On Instagram, The Royal Pastry Chefs shared their chocolate cupcake recipe in honor of the Queen’s birthday.

Feel adventurous? Here’s the recipe. Happy baking!

Ingredients for the cake sponges – (serves approximately 15)

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Ingredients for the buttercream topping

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:

Royal icing available pre made in shops

Add food colouring to create different colours

Cake sponge method

Preheat the oven to 150 C

Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl

Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk, and vinegar

Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little

Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps

Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)

Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray

Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases

Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch

Leave to cool

Buttercream icing method

Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy

Add in the warm melted chocolate

If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)

Royal icing method

If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks

Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape

