Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that these alleged incidents occurred on Culver Road.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arraigned in court Thursday morning for four separate incidents involving alleged rape and attempted rape in Rochester spanning from May to October, officials with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Wednesday night.

On October 29, officers said they responded to an address on Park Avenue and Culver Road for the report of an attempted rape. The victim said that around 2 a.m., she had been walking home alone when she was grabbed from behind. She said the suspect then attempted to rape her.

Police said that last week, investigators identified 26-year-old Hayden Cypressi as a suspect. While investigating, police said they began to look for a connection between Cypressi and previously reported incidents. Wednesday, he was taken into custody and connected to four incidents spanning from May to October of 2022.

Cypressi is charged for the following incidents:

An alleged attempted rape at an address near East Avenue and Culver road on May 1

An alleged attempted rape at an address near Park Avenue and and Culver road on July 23

An alleged rape at an address near Park Avenue and South Goodman street on August 27

An alleged attempted rape at an address near Park Avenue and Culver road on October 29

He faces eight charges total, all of which are felonies: rape in the first degree, three counts of attempted rape in the first degree, and four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Police called the investigation “incredibly detailed and thorough,” but maintain that it is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.