GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team has signed a new team member who brings an impressive history from elsewhere in New York. Defenseman Kyle Hallbauer is set to join the team, following a successful run with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) – most recently serving as the RPI Engineers’ team captain.

Hallbauer, 26, comes with a record of seven totaled goals, 29 assists, and 131 blocked shots over the course of 137 regular season games at RPI. The Howell, New Jersey native also played 57 games with the North American Hockey League’s Lone Star Brahmas.

The Adirondack Thunder is currently playing on the road. The team comes home to Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, March 8, with a game against the Maine Mariners. The season’s Law Enforcement Night is coming this Saturday, March 11.