UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Former Oriskany High School and Oswego State baseball star Ryan Enos is taking his talents to Tennessee, the Utica Blue Sox announcing that Enos will use his final year of NCAA eligibility at Division One East Tennessee State University.

Enos has been one of the all-time greats in Oswego State baseball history, holding program records in hits, at-bats, runs, doubles, and stolen bases. He also set the single-season program record this season for RBI with 60. Among athletic accolades he was also selected as the CoSIDA D3 Academic All-American of the Year, an honor given to just four players through divisions one, two, three, and junior college, and was a four-time First-Team Academic All-American.

East Tennessee State went 30-21 overall and 11-10 in the conference over their regular season and fell to The Citadel in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.